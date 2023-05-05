62º

25-year-old Michigan man facing criminal sexual conduct charges

Charlevoix man accused in 2020 sexual assault

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Cedar Moon Watchmaker-Strzyzewski (Michigan State Police)

CHARLEVOIX, Mich. – A 25-year-old Michigan man has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a child.

In February, Michigan State Police officials learned about a sexual assault from Children’s Protective Services. The alleged assault happened in 2020, authorities said.

Police interviewed the survivor at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Roscommon, and the child identified Cedar Moon Watchmaker-Strzyzewski, 25, of Charlevoix, as the person responsible for the assault, according to officials.

Watchmaker-Strzyzewski was taken into custody at his home on Tuesday, May 2, and brought to the Charlevoix County Jail. He is charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of retaliating against a witness.

He declined to be interviewed by police.

Watchmaker-Strzyzewski was arraigned Thursday at 90th District Court and given a $50,000 bond.

The next court date is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. May 23.

