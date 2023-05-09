Missing St. Clair County woman found dead in Huron National Forest

OSCODA COUNTY, Mich. – The body of a missing St. Clair County woman was located in the Huron National Forest.

Karen Adams, 77, of Kimball, has been missing since 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, when she left a family member’s home in Loud Township in her silver 2018 Chevrolet Cruze.

According to the family member, Adams had dementia. The family member reported her missing to the Montmorency County Sheriff’s Office the same day and a officials began searching.

At around noon on Saturday, May 6, a group of off-road vehicle riders found Adams’ vehicle south of Mio, in Oscoda County, and contacted police.

Michigan Conservation Officer Casey Pullum and two Oscoda County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to where Adams’ vehicle was found. The vehicle was stuck on Snowmobile Trail LP 968 in the Huron National Forest.

Officers were unable to locate Adams near the vehicle, so they called in support to expand the search area. Michigan State Police brought in dogs to help with the search and a helicopter was used.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division kept the search going into Saturday night and early Sunday morning. The search was suspended for a short time due to weather on Sunday, but crews resumed searching by late morning.

Adams was found dead around 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, in Big Creek Township. Her body was less than a mile from her vehicle. Officials believe exposure to the elements caused her death, but an official cause has not been confirmed. Foul play is not suspected.