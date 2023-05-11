Morel mushroom hunting in Michigan? Beware look-alikes that aren’t edible

BUDGAM, KASHMIR, INDIA - April 01: Kashmiri Muslim children show handfuls of Morel Mushrooms also known as GUCCI Mushroom picked from a forest in a village on April 01, 2019 in Budgam, Kashmir, India. (Photo by Yawar Nazir/Getty Images)

Mushrooms can be delicious, and being able to find them naturally in your own community -- like you can here in Michigan -- is an extra special treat for fungi lovers.

With mushroom hunting season officially here, many are specifically on the lookout for the elusive morel mushrooms. But did you know that there are only four “true morel” species that are actually safe to eat?

There are multiple morel mushroom look-alikes that are not edible. In fact, across Michigan, there are at least 50 species of mushrooms that are considered poisonous.

Out of the 2,500 species of large wild mushrooms that grow in Michigan, experts say some of them can cause mild illness and discomfort, while some poisonous ones can be deadly.

It is believed that 60-100 species of wild mushrooms that grow in Michigan are considered edible, but even these can cause illness and require strict scrutiny and preparation -- and that includes the beloved morels.

By that count, there are thousands of mushroom species in Michigan that scientists still don’t know everything about. So, before you start picking wild mushrooms, it’s important to be prepared for your own safety.

Know before you go

According to Michigan State University’s College of Agriculture and Natural Resources (CANR), you should only go hunting for mushrooms if you are with a wild mushroom expert, or you yourself are quite familiar with mushroom species.

The reason? The only way to know if a mushroom is edible or poisonous is to examine its physical characteristics and identify its species, experts say. This requires a knowledge of the characteristics of wild mushrooms -- and there are a lot of different kinds -- and knowing which ones are dangerous.

There are also tons of mushroom look-alikes, making it even more important to know exactly what you’re looking for. What you think is an edible wild mushroom may actually be a similar-looking dupe that is toxic to eat.

Before going mushroom hunting in Michigan, do your research. There are several guides and books available that can help you learn how to identify and handle mushrooms. Some institutions, like MSU and the University of Michigan, offer workshops on edible and poisonous Michigan mushrooms, and even include guided mushroom hunts.

MSU also references the Michigan Mushroom Hunters’ Club, which is comprised of amateur mushroom hunters who go looking together during mushroom season, as a group to learn from.

You can find a list of the predominately poisonous mushrooms in Michigan from MSU’s CANR right here -- though no pictures are included.

Identifying morel mushrooms in Michigan

Yes, the elusive morels. What everyone and their mother are on the hunt for.

But there are some morel look-alikes that you must avoid -- so it’s a good idea to know what types of morels are edible, and what their characteristics are.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, “true morel” species -- those that are edible -- include the white morel (morchella americana), the black morel (morchella angusticeps), the half-free morel (morchella punctipes) and the burn-site morel (morchella exuberans).

You can see photos of these morel species below, courtesy of the Michigan DNR.

"True" morel mushroom species found in Michigan that are edible. Photos courtesy of the Michigan DNR. (WDIV)

"True" morel mushroom species found in Michigan that are edible. Photos courtesy of the Michigan DNR. (WDIV)

Here’s a breakdown of each of these true morel mushrooms’ characteristics, as written by the Michigan DNR:

White morel (morchella americana)

“The common morel, often called the white or gray morel. Its color varies from light cream to gray to yellowish-brown depending on habitat and age. The hollow cap is attached to the stalk at base. The common morel is perhaps the easiest of all edible spring mushrooms to recognize, and is therefore widely collected.

“The white morel fruits in the latter half of May. It is found in a wide variety of habitats, primarily under hardwoods, including old orchards, beech-maple forests, oak woods, burned-over meadows and occasionally lawns. Occasionally found associated with conifers, especially white pine.

“Edible.”

Black morel (morchella angusticeps)

“The popular black morel, or eastern black morel. Its color varies from gray in young specimens to almost black in older ones. Its hollow cap is attached to the stalk at the lower edge and can be up to seven inches tall.

“Black morels are usually the first true morels to appear in spring, fruiting in early to mid-May under ash, aspen, cherry and occasionally under pines. The crop often peaks when serviceberry bushes are in full bloom.

“Edible.

“Warning: Cases of stomach upset have been recorded when this species was eaten in large quantities or consumed with alcoholic beverages.”

Half-free morel (morchella punctipes)

“Commonly called the “half-free” morel because the cap is detached from the stalk about halfway down, resembling a skirt. It is similar in color and general appearance to the white morel but is usually smaller.

“The half-free morel fruits abundantly about one year in three on moist humus in oak-hickory and beech-maple forests.

“Edible.

“Do not mistake this species for ‘verpa’ species of false morels, whose caps are totally free-hanging.”

Burn-site morel (morchella exuberans)

“The burn-site morel may appear in conifer forests the first year after a fire, and more rarely two years after. Its hollow caps are conical or nearly round, and on mature caps, ridges are dark brown to black in color.

“Edible - take care to remove any ash residue on the mushrooms.”

Even edible morels, like those listed above, can cause gastrointestinal distress if eaten raw, according to MSU’s CANR.

There are a number of look-alike species, called “false morels,” that are not edible. These mushrooms fall under the Verpa species and the Gyromitra species.

Click here to learn more about identifying morels from the Michigan DNR.

Breaking mushroom myths

If you’re new to mushroom hunting, you may need to forget some things you’ve heard about the fungi.

In their “Don’t Pick Poison: When Gathering Mushrooms for Food in Michigan” bulletin, the CANR’s Heather Hallen identifies four ideas people have about mushrooms that are completely untrue. Here’s the list, as written by Hallen:

“If an animal eats it, I can eat it.” This is not true. Squirrels and rabbits can safely eat the Amanita mushrooms, which are deadly poisonous to people. “If I eat a little bit, wait for a while, and do not get sick, the mushroom is safe.” The most dangerous mushroom toxins known have a delayed action. Amatoxins (deadly toxins in several mushrooms) cause painful symptoms only after 6 to 14 hours, but the onset of symptoms can be delayed for 36 hours or more. Symptoms of poisoning by Cortinarius toxins may take from 10 days to three weeks to occur. “Cooking the mushroom will destroy the toxin.” There is no way to destroy most of the dangerous mushroom toxins. Cooking is recommended for all mushrooms because it will break down some of the mushroom sugars that we cannot digest. A few fungal tosins are destroyed by cooking, but the majority of toxins are not. “Tests” to distinguish poisonous mushrooms from wholesome ones are not to be trusted. Folk tradition has given rise to a number of tests: a poisonous mushroom is supposed to darken a silver coin, or cooking a mushroom with silver is supposed to eliminate the poison; a mushroom is supposed to be safe if you can peel the cap; mushrooms growing on wood are supposed to be safe. These are invariably false. THE ONLY RELIABLE WAY TO DISTINGUISH A POISONOUS MUSHROOM FROM AN EDIBLE ONE IS TO LEARN TO IDENTIFY THE INDIVIDUAL SPECIES.

Experts say to never eat a wild mushroom raw, and to have the mushroom identified by an expert before consuming.

If you do plan to eat a wild mushroom, it’s a good idea to save a whole, uncooked specimen that can help doctors or biologists to identify the species consumed, should an illness occur.

You can read the CANR’s entire “Don’t Pick Poison: When Gathering Mushrooms for Food in Michigan” bulletin from 2015 below. It goes into further detail about why mushrooms are poisonous, the types of symptoms they can cause, the types of toxins they generate and more.