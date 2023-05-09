Michigan morel mushrooms: Map shows where to hunt for them

DETROIT – It’s mushroom season in Michigan.

The Michigan DNR has released their latest Michigan morel mushroom map - an interactive look at the best places in the state to hunt for them.

Michigan offers exceptional morel mushroom hunting in the springtime. While you are out in the woods hunting, fishing or hiking, take a look around for these delicious yet elusive treats.

Large burn sites in forested areas are ideal for morel mushroom hunting, especially in burned areas where jack, white or red pine once grew. Grassy and other non-forest areas are not as likely to produce morels.

A majority of the hot spots are Up North or in West Michigan, but the DNR lists areas in Oakland and Washtenaw County as well.

Related DNR headlines: