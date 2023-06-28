Children narrowly saved from Michigan mother’s attempt to kill them by drowning, stabbing

Law enforcement officers rescue a child from being drowned by their mother in a bathtub at a home in Calhoun County, Michigan

ALBION, Mich. – A Michigan mother is facing attempted murder charges after she was arrested while trying to drown her 2-year-old daughter in the bathtub in a Calhoun County home.

Three children narrowly escaped being killed by their mother after their 15-year-old sister called police, according to authorities. In what was described as a frantic 911 call, the teen girl reported that her mother was trying to kill her younger siblings.

Albion and Calhoun County law enforcement arrived at the home and found the mother holding a 2-year-old girl under water in a bathtub. Body cam footage showed police pull the girl out of the water and perform CPR to revive her.

Another 2-year-old and a 4-year-old were also found at the home with stab wounds. Authorities say the mother forced those two children to drink cleaning chemicals.

All of the children were removed from the home and taken to the hospital, where they are reportedly recovering.

The 35-year-old mother was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder. She is being held on a $500,000 bond, and is expected to appear in court this week.

Police said they had been called to the Albion home before -- located near 27 Mile Road and I-94 -- but not for child abuse. The Albion chief of public safety said officers were previously sent there for domestic violence assault where the mother was the victim.

Authorities have not yet said what they believe to be the motive behind this attack.

Some police footage can be seen in the video report below. Warning: The contents are graphic and may be difficult to watch for some.