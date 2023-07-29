Michigan extends program offering free air purifiers for K-12 schools

Michigan’s K-12 schools can get free air purifiers through the MI Safe School Indoor Air Ventilation program.

The program was launched last year to help support the improvement of air quality in schools. The program works with partners to provide air purifiers at no cost to Michigan schools.

The MDHHS has provided more than 42,600 air purification machines to 451 school districts across the state since the program launched in December 2022.

In May 2023, the CDC updated guidelines for air exchanges in schools with the goal of schools having a total of five air changes per hour in their building’s air quality strategy.

Schools that have already participated in the program can order more machines if they need them under the new guidance. Schools can order as many machines as they need based on what their buildings need.

“Air purifiers are another tool in our toolbox to improve air quality and help prevent the spread of illness while at school, as well as provide additional protection from allergens and wildfire smoke,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “MDHHS is excited to offer the air ventilation and purification program to our schools. Staying healthy leads to better academic outcomes as well as social and emotional well-being.”

For more information, schools can submit their information using the MI Safe Schools Indoor Air Ventilation Program Request Form.