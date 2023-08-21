Michigan Lottery: 36-year-old woman woke up to $2M Mega Millions win on her phone

Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

A very lucky Michigan woman woke up with a $2 million balance in her Michigan Lottery account -- and she thought it had to be a mistake.

Rachel Frye, 36, of Freeland, matched the five white balls in the Aug. 4 drawing to win $1 million: 11-30-45-52-56. Thanks to the Megaplier, her prize was multiplied to $2 million. She bought her winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I play Mega Millions online pretty often,” said Frye. “When I woke up the morning after the drawing, I checked my Lottery account on my phone. When I saw that I had a pending balance of $2 million, all I could think was: ‘That’s not right!’

“I closed my app and checked my email. When I saw the email from Lottery saying I had won a prize and to check my account, I knew it must be real! I rolled over and started shaking my husband to wake him up and stuck my phone in his face screaming ‘Look at this! Look at this!’”

Frye recently visited headquarters to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to pay off student loans, setup college funds for her children, and then save the remainder.

“Winning this prize is incredible and give’s my family some financial comfort,” Frye said.

Frye won her big prize during the recent record-setting Mega Millions jackpot run. The $1.602 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won Aug. 8 with a single jackpot-winning ticket sold in Florida.

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening