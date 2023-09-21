Michigan DNR stocked more than 9 million fish in 2023 so far

A Michigan DNR fish-stocking truck near the mouth of the Swan River in Presque Isle County. A total of 385,765 fish were stocked at this location in spring 2023.

The Michigan DNR has stocked more than nine million fish so far in 2023.

The fish include eight different species and one hybrid for a total of 9,335,410 individual fish or more than 269 tons. There are six state and two cooperative hatcheries in Michigan that work to produce the species, strain, and size of fish needed for fisheries managers.

“We had excellent spring and summer stocking seasons that will bring significant benefits and fishing opportunities to Michigan anglers,” said Ed Eisch, DNR fish production manager. “With the hard work and dedication of our staff, healthy, high-quality fish were reared and delivered to stocking sites in excellent condition. The numbers produced and stocked were right on target for most areas.”

Here’s what each hatchery stocked this year

Fish are reared in Michigan’s state fish hatcheries anywhere from one month to one and a half years before they are stocked. This year, DNR fisheries crews stocked fish at 705 different sites.

The number of fish and type of fish produced varies by hatchery. It depends on the source and temperature of the rearing water.

Here is what the DNR said each hatchery stocked in the spring and summer of 2023:

Marquette State Fish Hatchery (near Marquette) stocked 341,423 yearling lake trout, brook trout and splake (a hybrid of lake trout and brook trout) that in total weighed 41,771 pounds. This hatchery stocked 98 inland and Great Lakes sites.

Thompson State Fish Hatchery (near Manistique) stocked 997,431 fish that included yearling steelhead and spring fingerling Chinook salmon. These fish weighed 78,659 pounds in total. This hatchery stocked 54 sites (the majority located on the Great Lakes).

Oden State Fish Hatchery (near Petoskey) stocked 679,488 yearling brown trout and rainbow trout that weighed 96,372 pounds. This hatchery stocked 123 inland and Great Lakes sites.

Harrietta State Fish Hatchery (in Harrietta) stocked 780,654 yearling brown trout, Atlantic salmon and rainbow trout that in total weighed 95,751 pounds. This hatchery stocked 228 sites (the majority located inland).

Platte River State Fish Hatchery (near Honor) stocked 2,350,685 fish that included yearling Atlantic salmon and coho salmon and spring fingerling Chinook salmon that in total weighed 158,038 pounds. This hatchery stocked 48 sites (the majority located on the Great Lakes).

Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery (near Kalamazoo) stocked 1,469,465 fish that included yearling steelhead, yearling muskellunge and spring fingerling Chinook salmon that in total weighed 121,467 pounds. Wolf Lake also stocked 11,473 channel catfish obtained from the Ohio DNR (weighing 2,828 pounds), as well as 33,679 Skamania steelhead (weighing 3,511 pounds). This hatchery stocked 49 sites (the majority located on the Great Lakes).

A cooperative teaching hatchery at Lake Superior State University (in Sault Saint Marie) stocked 28,646 Atlantic salmon weighing 2,510 pounds into the St. Marys River.

Around 2.7 million walleye spring fingerlings were included in this year’s total fish stock. The fish were reared in ponds by the DNR and tribal partners with support from sporting organizations. The fish were stocked at 90 inland lakes and rivers -- and Lake Michigan.

Some hatcheries also provide fish for additional stockings (consisting of brook trout, rainbow trout, coho salmon, walleye, lake sturgeon and muskellunge) that will be made this fall. The lake sturgeon will come from the cooperative hatchery in Tower, Michigan, that is operated with Michigan State University.

Can the public visit hatcheries?

Yes! The public can visit any of Michigan’s state fish hatcheries to see the fish-rearing process. More information is online at Michigan.gov/Hatcheries.

You can learn more about fishing opportunities, management, and resources online at Michigan.gov/Fishing.