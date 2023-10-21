New Michigan website puts confiscated property, state surplus up for auction

The state of Michigan has launched a new website where residents can bid on items in the state surplus, including confiscated property.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB) launched the new online auction website for surplus sales, Michigan.gov/MiBid. The site is integrated with the State of Michigan MiLogin portal, which provides a secure, single point of access to many state services.

DTMB’s state surplus team works with state agencies to reutilize and sell State of Michigan surplus property. Surplus also sells confiscated property for the Department of Natural Resources, Michigan State Police, and the federal Transportation Security Administration.

Office furniture, vehicles, specialized equipment, and electronic equipment are among the products available for bidders.

While auction items are publicly viewable online at Michigan.gov/MiBid, anyone wanting to place a bid will need to create a free MiLogin profile. Users who already have a MiLogin profile to access other state services are ready to go.

Bidders with questions can email DTMB-Surplus@Michigan.gov. Additional information about DTMB’s surplus program, including monthly in-person sales, can be found online at Michigan.gov/Surplus.

