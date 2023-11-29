What’s inside Michigan’s newly enacted climate action plan

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law a package of climate-related bills this week, putting into motion plans state leaders say will set Michigan apart from other states in energy, job creation and more.

The Michigan Clean Energy & Climate Action law includes Democrat-led proposals to lower household utility costs, to protect state water and air, and to create more green energy jobs.

“Michigan’s clean energy future is bright,” said Governor Whitmer. “Today’s bills will lower household utility costs by an average of $145 a year, create 160,000 good-paying jobs, and bring nearly $8 billion of federal tax dollars home to Michigan for clean energy projects. I am proud that these bills make Michigan the best state in the Midwest for climate action and the strongest state in the nation when it comes to labor standards for clean energy production. Together, we are fighting for our air, land, and water, improving public health and protecting our precious natural resources for future generations. We are building the future in Michigan.”

Here’s a look at what climate bills were inside the package:

Clean energy standard

Senate Bill 271 sponsored by Senator Erika Geiss (D-Taylor) establishes a 100% clean energy standard for Michigan. The bill calls for Michigan to produce all its energy from clean sources by 2040.

By 2030, Michigan will produce 50% of its energy from renewable sources and 60% from renewables by 2035.

Lawmakers say meeting the standard will drive down costs for consumers while reducing the state’s reliance on foreign fuel and create jobs.

“This legislation is a monumental step towards creating healthier communities in Michigan and a sustainable future for our planet. By transitioning to clean energy, we can decrease our dependence on fossil fuels and mitigate the harmful effects of our climate crisis,” said State Senator Erika Geiss (D-Taylor). “There is no Planet B — and it is incumbent upon us to secure a clean energy future that ensures marginalized communities are not continually, disproportionately affected by environmental hazards.”

Energy efficiency

Senate Bill 273 sponsored by Senator Sam Singh (D-East Lansing) improves energy efficiency and waste reduction programs to drive down costs for families and small businesses. It will help Michiganders upgrade their homes to save money while ensuring access to reliable power.

“The bills signed by the Governor today set robust clean energy standards, and position Michigan to become a leader in responsibly fostering the critical shift away from fossil fuels, to a sustainable, clean energy future,” said State Senator Sam Singh (D-East Lansing), lead sponsor of SBs 273 and 519 in the bill package. “We are demonstrating through bold action our commitment to creating a sustainable future for our residents, communities, workers and economy as a whole.”

Clean energy projects

House Bill 5120 sponsored by Representative Abraham Aiyash (D-Hamtramck) and House Bill 5121 sponsored by Representative Ranjeev Puri (D-Canton) bolster the MPSC by authorizing them to streamline permitting of utility-scale clean energy the same way they can currently do so for other sources of energy.

Prioritizing local communities

Senate Bill 502 sponsored by Senator Sue Shink (D-Northfield Township) authorizes the MPSC to consider climate and equity in their regulatory decisions so we can prioritize the health and well-being of our communities as we expand energy production.