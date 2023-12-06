Skunk purchased from Michigan breeder tests positive for rabies: What to know

Health officials are sounding the alarm after a skunk purchased through a Michigan breeder tested positive for rabies.

Anyone who purchased skunks in the past six months from Countryside Feather Farm/Rose’s Skunks in Attica or through a Chesterfield Township/New Baltimore seller connected to Rose’s Skunks may be exposed to rabies.

A skunk purchased from that breeder tested positive for rabies on Wednesday, Nov. 29. Michigan officials said it’s unknown how or when the animal was infected. Preliminary investigation by Macomb County Animal Control found that it is possible rehabilitated wild skunks were co-mingled with bred and captive skunks at the New Baltimore location.

“In the State of Michigan, it is illegal to take, purchase or possess wild animals without proper permitting from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources,” said DNR Law Enforcement Chief Jason Haines. “Where skunks are concerned, it’s illegal to take them from the wild for purposes of rehabilitation or to import them from another state or country. We are continuing to investigate this matter, working cooperatively with local authorities and other state agencies.”

Michigan health officials have tried to reach people who purchased skunks from the breeder based on records. It can take months for rabies to show up in skunks. Rabies is a viral disease transmitted through the bite, scratch, or saliva of an infected animal. Bats and skunks are the most common carriers of rabies in Michigan. The strain of rabies identified in the skunk in this case is known to occur in southeast Michigan and the thumb region.

“If you have purchased one of these skunks from these facilities in the last six months, we are urging you to contact your veterinarian to have the animal examined. If you have interacted with a skunk from these facilities, we recommend you contact your health care provider or local health department about possible rabies exposure,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. “It can take months for rabies to show up in skunks. If the skunk you purchased is showing signs of illness or has died, please contact your veterinarian and health care provider immediately as you may be at risk for rabies and require treatment.”

There is not enough evidence on the effectiveness of the rabies vaccine in skunks, which means people who have a vaccinated skunk might still be at risk. Rabies is nearly always fatal once symptoms occur. Post exposure treatment is given to people who have been exposed to rabies to prevent infection. Treatment is not necessary if the animal tests negative for rabies.

“Any mammal can be infected with rabies,” said State Veterinarian Nora Wineland, DVM, MS, DACVPM. “MDARD continually urges all pet and livestock owners, including purchasers of these skunks, to work with their veterinarians to ensure their animals are up to date on all required vaccines like rabies to protect them from disease.”

People who purchased skunks from the breeder can surrender the animal to their local animal control agency to submit to MDHHS for testing. Michigan has reported 53 cases of rabies as of Dec. 1, 2023. More information about rabies can be found at Michigan.gov.

How to protect yourself, your pets from rabies

You should visit your veterinarian on a regular basis and keep rabies vaccinations up-to-date for all cats, ferrets, and dogs.

Even if an animal is kept inside, keeping their vaccination against rabies up-to-date is important in case they are ever exposed to a stray animal carrying the disease.

Michigan law requires ferrets and dogs to be currently vaccinated against rabies.

If you are exposed to a wild animal, you should wash all bites or scratches immediately with soap and water.

If you think you or your animal may have had contact with rabid wildlife, you should immediately contact your veterinarian or MDARD at 800-292-3939 to determine the next steps.

What are the symptoms of rabies in a person?

The early symptoms of rabies in people may include fever, headache, general weakness, and discomfort.

People may also feel a prickling or an itching sensation at the site of the bite. The symptoms can last for days.

Over time, neurological symptoms may appear. Those can include difficulty sleeping, anxiety, confusion, hallucinations, agitation, partial paralysis, difficulty swallowing, and the fear of water.

Once symptoms appear, the disease is nearly always deadly.

What are the symptoms of rabies in an animal?

Animals with rabies may behave strangely or in unexpected ways.

The early symptoms include fever, lethargy, vomiting, and lack of appetite.

The later symptoms include weakness, difficulty walking, paralysis, seizures, difficulty swallowing, excessive salivation, abnormal behavior, and aggression.

What is the treatment for rabies?

To prevent rabies in a person that has potentially been exposed, the person undergoes a series of injections called Rabies Postexposure Prophylaxis.

People who have never received rabies vaccinations in the past must receive both the rabies antibody (rabies immune globulin, or HRIG) and the vaccine. People who have already been vaccinated will only need the rabies vaccine.

Once symptoms appear, the disease is nearly always fatal. At that point, treatment is only supportive.

The state of Michigan has more information about rabies available online.