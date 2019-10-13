5-year-old girl recovering after being hit by shots fired into Michigan home

Kaliesia, 5, is recovering after being shot twice in her Grand Rapids home. (WOOD-TV)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A 5-year-old girl was playing in her brother's bedroom about a week ago when someone opened fire on the Grand Rapids home, hitting her twice.

According to WOOD-TV, more than 12 hours passed before Kaliesia's mother knew she had been shot. She saw the wounds on her daughter's arm while she was getting her ready for school the next day.

The girl spent most of the week in a hospital after she was shot. Doctors were able to remove a bullet that was stuck in Kaliesia's arm.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

