Invasive aquatic plant confirmed in 2 locations near Lake Michigan

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. - European frogbit, an invasive aquatic plant, has been confirmed in two locations near Lake Michigan.

The plant was discovered in the lower Grand River, immediately upstream of Grand Haven, in Ottawa County, and in Pentwater Lake in Oceana County, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said.

It was first found in southeast areas of the state in 1996. It spread along coastal areas of Lake Erie and Lake Huron, up to the eastern Upper Peninsula.

European frogbit resembles a miniature water lily, the DNR said, and its leaves are about the size of a quarter.

