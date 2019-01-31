Michigan Gov. Whitmer uses emergency alert system to ask residents to turn heat down

This emergency alert was sent to Michigan residents on Jan. 30, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer used the emergency alert system to ask consumers to lower their heat this week.

The governor held a brief press conference Wednesday night to request that heat be turned down to 65 degrees through Friday before the alert was sent to cellphones.

The alert system is typically used for Amber Alerts in Michigan.

Her request comes as utility companies call upon customers to reduce their gas usage.

“I’m coming to you now to ask for your help. Due to extremely high demand for natural gas with these record-low temperatures and a facility incident, Consumers Energy has asked that everyone who is able to turn down their thermostats through Friday at noon so we can all get through this with minimal harm," Whitmer said.

Utility companies DTE and Consumers Energy have also been asking residents to reduce their natural gas use.

DTE cited the stability of the energy grid in its request. It asked customers to turn their thermostat down and wear additional layers of clothing, minimize use of electronics and turn off unnecessary lights.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.