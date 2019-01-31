Gov. Whitmer asks Michigan residents to turn heat down to 65 degrees or less

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a brief press conference Wednesday asking Michigan residents in the lower peninsula turn their heat down to 65 degrees or less starting Wednesday night until Friday at noon.

"I am asking that you please, tonight, turn down your thermostat 65 degrees or lower," she said.

Her request comes as utility companies call upon customers to reduce their gas usage.

“I’m coming to you now to ask for your help. Due to extremely high demand for natural gas with these record low temperatures and a facility incident, Consumers Energy has asked that everyone who is able to turn down their thermostats through Friday at noon so we can all get through this with minimal harm," Whitmer said.

Utility companies DTE and Consumers Energy have also been asking residents to reduce their natural gas use.

DTE cited the stability of the energy grid in its request. It asked customers to turn their thermostat down and wear additional layers of clothing, minimize use of electronics and turn off unnecessary lights.

Consumers Energy asked customers to reduce their natural gas use after a fire involving equipment at Consumers Energy's Ray Natural Gas Compressor Station in Macomb County occurred.

