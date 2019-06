A jury in Bay City returned its verdict Friday in 33-year-old Brandon Putman's federal trial, according to a report.

MICHIGAN - A Michigan man who appeared with his family on the TLC show "Meet the Putmans" has been found not guilty of gun crimes.

MLive.com reports that a jury in Bay City returned its verdict Friday in 33-year-old Brandon Putman's federal trial.

Authorities say Putman tried to get copies of a component to convert an AR-15 into an automatic weapon that could shoot multiple bullets with a single squeeze of the trigger.



