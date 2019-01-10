Michigan teacher charged in alleged sex scandal involving students

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - A Rochester High School teacher is facing charges in connection with alleged inappropriate relationships with students.

Kathryn Houghtaling has been charged with six counts of criminal sexual conduct in the second-degree.

She was fired Tuesday after an investigation into the alleged conduct. The Oakland County Sheriff's Department launched a criminal investigation.

On Tuesday, the school district sent a letter home to parents, but it was short on details. The letter informed parents that the district was notified about an alleged incident involving the "inappropriate conduct of a Rochester High School teacher with students after hours."

Sources close to the investigation have told Local 4 that the teacher is a 26-year-old woman. She is accused of having a sexual relationship with two students, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy.

