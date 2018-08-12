Man killed, 2 women injured in crash on Maple Road

BLOOMFIELD TWP., Mich. - A 38-year-old Lansing man was killed and two other women were hospitalized with injuries following a crash in Bloomfield Township on Saturday, according to the Bloomfield Township Police Department.

The two women, ages 59 and 22, were traveling west on Maple Road when the man, who was traveling east, crossed over the center line and collided head on with the vehicle occupied by the women, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital and the women are being treated for injuries, according to police.

Police said the cause is under investigation and anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call 248-433-7749.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.