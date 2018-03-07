Study ranks best places to live in Metro Detroit for 2018

A simulated-color satellite image of Metro Detroit, with Windsor across the river, taken on NASA's Landsat 7 satellite. (NASA)

DETROIT - Do you live in one of Metro Detroit's most desirable neighborhoods?

Niche released their annual list of the "Best Places to Live in America" for 2018 on Wednesday morning.

The study uses data including cost of living, public schools, safety, jobs, local amenities, and more. Data was analyzed from the U.S. Census, FBI, CDC, and Dept. of Ed., along with millions of resident reviews to come up with the rankings. (More on methodology here)

Michigan's Ann Arbor has been named the No. 1 best city to live in America. Naperville, Illinois and Berkeley, California followed Ann Arbor on the best cities list.

Here are the rankings for Best Suburbs to live in the Detroit area:

Birmingham Ann Arbor Beverly Hills Bloomfield Township Troy Franklin. Grosse Pointe Farms Grosse Pointe Park Novi Huntington Woods Grosse Pointe Northville Township Pittsfield Township Northville Lodi Township

Other notable rankings including Farmington at No. 18, Royal Oak at No. 19, Plymouth at No. 21 and Bloomfield Hills at No. 25.

You may be wondering: How can Ann Arbor be the best city, but not the best suburb? We asked the same question!

Here's Niche's explanation: "Our classification of "cities" is Census-designated, which means population of 100,000+, so Birmingham wouldn't classify as a city. This population threshold also means that Ann Arbor is both its own city and a suburb of Detroit."

