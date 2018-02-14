Study: Safest cities in Michigan 2018

A new study ranks the safest cities in Michigan.

Alarms.org and the National Council for Home Safety and Security released their annual list of the safest cities in every state for 2018.

Here's some of their analysis:

As a state, Michigan is one of the poorer for violent crime in the country, due to largest city Detroit’s high crime rates, yet the Midwestern state performed much better in property crime.

Outside of Detroit and other areas hit hard by economic shifts and outsourcing, Michigan has quite a few communities that are very safe. At number one is Grosse Ile Township, a town of 10,123 that recorded only 2 violent crimes and 15 property crimes in the latest year for which data is available. These excellent numbers render the town one of the safest in the nation: top five overall in communities exceeding 10,000 in population.

The second safest community in Michigan is Oakland Township. The community of 19,659 recorded rates of just 0.31 violent crimes and 2.65 property crimes per 1,000 inhabitants. Not far behind is Hamburg Township, a town of 21,714 lodging just 14 violent crimes and 80 property crimes. Brandon Township (#4) and South Lyon (#5) round out the top five. Both are smaller communities with very low crime, characteristic of communities of their size in The Great Lakes State.

Here's the top 25 safest cities list:

1. Grosse Ile Township

2. Oakland Township

3. Hamburg Township

4. Brandon Township

5. South Lyon

6. Flushing Township

7. Rochester

8. Independence Township

9. Milford

10. Springfield Township

11. Highland Township

12. Berkley

13. Oxford Township

14. Orion Township

15. Clawson

16. Beverly Hills

17. West Bloomfield Township

18. Rochester Hills

19. East Grand Rapids

20. Green Oak Township

21. Lyon Township

22. Commerce Township

23. New Baltimore

24, Bloomfield Township

25. White Lake Township

Other notable cities on the list:

27. Plymouth Township

29. Trenton

30. Farmington

31. Novi

32. Royal Oak

33. Birmingham

38. Canton Township

41. Farmington Hills

45. Grosse Pointe Woods

50. Troy

58. Ann Arbor

59. Livonia

61. Chesterfield Township

62. Grosse Pointe Park

63. Allen Park

64. Clinton Township

66. Woodhaven

67. Garden City

69. Oak Park

71. Dearborn Heights

72. Madison Heights

74. Fraser

76. Westland

77. Traverse City

93. Grand Rapids

97. Southfield

98. Taylor

99. Warren

103. Dearborn

106. Bay City

107. Ypsilanti

108. Redford Township

110. Port Huron

112. Saginaw

114. Pontiac

118. Roseville

124. Battle Creek

127. Flint

129. Jackson

131. Detroit

132. Muskegon Heights

133. Harper Woods

134. Benton Township

METHODOLOGY (from study)

To identify the safest cities in Michigan, we reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics along with our own population data and internal research. We eliminated any cities that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI and removed cities with populations under 10,000.

