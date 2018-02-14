Study: Safest cities in Michigan 2018

A new study ranks the safest cities in Michigan.
Alarms.org and the National Council for Home Safety and Security released their annual list of the safest cities in every state for 2018.
Here's some of their analysis:
As a state, Michigan is one of the poorer for violent crime in the country, due to largest city Detroit’s high crime rates, yet the Midwestern state performed much better in property crime.
Outside of Detroit and other areas hit hard by economic shifts and outsourcing, Michigan has quite a few communities that are very safe. At number one is Grosse Ile Township, a town of 10,123 that recorded only 2 violent crimes and 15 property crimes in the latest year for which data is available. These excellent numbers render the town one of the safest in the nation: top five overall in communities exceeding 10,000 in population.
The second safest community in Michigan is Oakland Township. The community of 19,659 recorded rates of just 0.31 violent crimes and 2.65 property crimes per 1,000 inhabitants. Not far behind is Hamburg Township, a town of 21,714 lodging just 14 violent crimes and 80 property crimes. Brandon Township (#4) and South Lyon (#5) round out the top five. Both are smaller communities with very low crime, characteristic of communities of their size in The Great Lakes State.
Here's the top 25 safest cities list:
1. Grosse Ile Township
2. Oakland Township
3. Hamburg Township
4. Brandon Township
5. South Lyon
6. Flushing Township
7. Rochester
8. Independence Township
9. Milford
10. Springfield Township
11. Highland Township
12. Berkley
13. Oxford Township
14. Orion Township
15. Clawson
16. Beverly Hills
17. West Bloomfield Township
18. Rochester Hills
19. East Grand Rapids
20. Green Oak Township
21. Lyon Township
22. Commerce Township
23. New Baltimore
24, Bloomfield Township
25. White Lake Township
Other notable cities on the list:
27. Plymouth Township
29. Trenton
30. Farmington
31. Novi
32. Royal Oak
33. Birmingham
38. Canton Township
41. Farmington Hills
45. Grosse Pointe Woods
50. Troy
58. Ann Arbor
59. Livonia
61. Chesterfield Township
62. Grosse Pointe Park
63. Allen Park
64. Clinton Township
66. Woodhaven
67. Garden City
69. Oak Park
71. Dearborn Heights
72. Madison Heights
74. Fraser
76. Westland
77. Traverse City
93. Grand Rapids
97. Southfield
98. Taylor
99. Warren
103. Dearborn
106. Bay City
107. Ypsilanti
108. Redford Township
110. Port Huron
112. Saginaw
114. Pontiac
118. Roseville
124. Battle Creek
127. Flint
129. Jackson
131. Detroit
132. Muskegon Heights
133. Harper Woods
134. Benton Township
See the full list here.
METHODOLOGY (from study)
To identify the safest cities in Michigan, we reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics along with our own population data and internal research. We eliminated any cities that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI and removed cities with populations under 10,000.
