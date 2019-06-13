Van Buren Twp. New Splash Pad opening this summer

With temperatures on the rise, Van Buren Township announced its Quirk Park splash pad, which will be opening this summer.

The Van Buren Township Downtown Development Authority most recent community contribution is now under construction. It will be located at 46425 Tyler Road and will be Wayne County's largest splash park with a total layout of 6,359 square feet.

It will include a splash pad, which is over 4,070 square feet and will have a dump bucket and 19 different spray features. Each feature will be able to entertain everyone from toddler to teenagers. There will also be benches, shade sails and picnic seating in the dry zone and fencing will be all around. Since there is no standing water it provides a safe environment, ultimately ridding the need of lifeguards.

The splash pad will provide another spot to gather for the community and will attract both visitors and residents of all ages. It promotes an environment of inclusivity, motor skills improvement, cognitive development and socialization.

Not only will there be a new splash pad but improvements to Quirk Park will be made. The Department of Public Services and the Parks and Recreation Department plan to improve and update the pedestrian circulation, the playground equipment, way-finding signage and the creation of accessible parking spaces that are in conjunction with ADA compliance. There will also be a memorial area for Egypt Covington which is privately funded by Chuck Covington. It will include two benches, trees and a monument marker.

A grand opening event is anticipated and information will be available once the details are confirmed.

