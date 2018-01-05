Wayne State University partners with Department of Corrections to provide health care for inmates

DETROIT - Medical experts from Wayne State University will help provide health care to prison inmates in Michigan.

Through the partnership with the Department of Corrections, the university will provide a chief medical officer, Carmen McIntyre, M.D.; chief psychiatrist, Shahid Hussein, M.D.; and an assistant chief medical officer, James Blessman, M.D., to provide clinical direction and oversight to the state's prison health care system.

“We are excited about this innovative partnership with Wayne State University that will allow us to continue providing quality health care to prisoners,” said Michigan Department of Corrections director Heidi Washington. “Their team will be able to offer expert guidance and support to providers at our facilities to ensure the best-possible health outcomes for prisoners."

The MDOC and WSU also hope that the partnership will reduce health care costs in prisons and give students the chance to have experience with corrections health care.

“The leadership of the Michigan Department of Corrections should be commended for reaching out and pursuing an academic medicine partner,” said Jack D. Sobel, M.D., dean of the Wayne State University School of Medicine. “They understand the value of academic medicine and what it can do for the prison population.”

