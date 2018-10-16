Mike Clark, former co-host of Detroit radio show 'Drew & Mike,' dies

Mike Clark, the former co-host of the popular Detroit-area radio show "Drew & Mike," has passed away.

Clark's family posted the news to Facebook Tuesday:

“It is with great sadness that we announce that Mike Clark has passed away during the night. He is now flying high like he always wanted. We do ask for the privacy of the family members as they mourn his passing but welcome to leave any posts or comments below and they will be passed on to the family.”

The radio show ran from 1992 to 2013 on 101.1 WRIF. Clark hosted the show with Drew Lane.

Related: Catching up with Detroit radio legend Drew Lane

This story is developing.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.