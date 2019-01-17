Missing Detroit man found month later on roof of vacant home

DETROIT - Family members of a missing man found his body Thursday on the roof above a porch of a home near the intersection of Schaefer Highway and Fenkell Avenue.

The family came to the area distributing flyers and looking for clues as to where 20-year-old Drevon Johnson could have gone.

Johnson was last seen on Dec. 16, 2018.

"We got here first, and we were going to start looking," said Yenta Johnson, his aunt. "She screamed, and I was on the other side of the street."

The screams were because family members spotted a body on the top of a back porch.

The family suspects foul play was involved in his death.

Authorities have only said it's a death investigation and are unsure if it's a homicide. The cause of death is still unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.