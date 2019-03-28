Missing Lansing mother found, arrested after newborn found dead

A mother reported missing in Lansing has been found and has been arrested, according to Lansing police.

Authorities issued an Endangered Missing Advisory on last Monday for a 35-year-old woman and baby, who was six days old when reported missing. Police said Ashley R. Shade was last seen in the area of South Washington Avenue and Holmes Road.

The infant was found dead last Tuesday.

ORIGINAL: Michigan State Police issues Missing Endangered Advisory for woman, infant

