Money raised for Renaissance High School marching band trip goes missing

DETROIT - The Renaissance High School marching band worked hard all year to raise money for a trip to a competition in Chicago, but now that money has gone missing.

Detroit Public School Community District Police are investigating. There are allegations that someone stole $6,000 or more from the band boosters fund.

"She was looking forward to going to the trip. She was very excited so she was disappointed when she found out that somebody possibly stole the money," a parent of a student said.

The news was spread to students on social media.

There is now an administrative investigation to see if the funds were mishandled by someone at the school along with a criminal investigation.

In the meantime, parents are hoping the trip won't be canceled and that the students will get their money back.

