Money stolen from donation box at Belle Isle Conservatory

DETROIT - Michigan State Police are investigating a break-in and robbery Tuesday at the Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory on Belle Isle.

Police believe a thief broke in through a window that may have been unlocked and stole money from two donation boxes. The amount of money taken is unknown, but could range between $100 to $1,000.

The donations from the donation boxes go toward maintenance of the conservatory.

"It's disheartening that something like this would take place, but we will rebound and we will be better," said Jacob Brown, a supervisor at Belle Isle.

There are several surveillance cameras throughout Belle Isle so it's a possibility one of the cameras could have captured the suspect, or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michigan State Police.

