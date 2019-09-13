Monroe Police Department warns residents about phone scam

MONROE, Mich. - Over the last few weeks, the Monroe Police Department has received several calls from local residents who say they were contacted by the U.S. Marshal's Office or the Social Security Administration.

The caller tells people their vehicle was used in an out of state drug crime or other serious offense.

People were also told that non-compliance with providing information would result in immediate arrest.

The caller is able to disguise their phone number to appear as if it were coming from a local telephone number, including the local police department.

The Monroe Police Department does not store or keep social security numbers. Police say the best way to combat the issue is to hang up the phone, not provide personal information to a source you are not familiar with and block the number the call came from.

To contact the Monroe Police Department about the phone scam, call 734-243-7500.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.