Monster Jam's Grave Digger will be on display at Macomb Mall in March

Monster truck fans will get a chance to see a Monster Jam icon up close in March.

Monster Jam's Grave Digger returns to Macomb Mall along with a surprise second monster truck. Both trucks will be on display all day on March 7 in the South Court near Diamond Gallery.

Meet & Greets with the drivers are scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.. Be sure to bring your best Monster Jam swag to have it signed!

The event is free and open to all ages. More info on the Facebook event page.

