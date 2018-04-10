More than 6 years after Detroit father's murder, family continues to search for answers

DETROIT - It’s been more than six years since Raymond Reed was shot and killed at his Detroit home.

Reed’s family said someone murdered him on March 1, 2012, at his home on Helen Street, and they’re still waiting for justice.

It’s been six years of misery and pain for Tyronni Williams, since her father was killed.

His family said Reed, 36, heard the doorbell and, when he answered the door, someone shot him.

“He didn’t deserve this at all. He was a family man. He gave me advice for everything and it’s, like, now, without him, I’m not the same. I have to go to a cemetery to see my father,” Williams said.

Reed’s family gathered at his grave Tuesday. It’s the place where Williams says she feels closest to her father.

Although it’s been years since his death, she believes someone knows something about what happened and she believes a higher calling will provide the answer and the justice she’s waiting for.

There is a $2,500 reward for information about the crime. Anyone with tips is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

