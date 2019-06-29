Mother, 10-year-old son killed in crash with Inkster police cruiser

An Inkster police cruiser was involved in a crash on June 28, 2019. (WDIV)

INKSTER, Mich. - Police said an Inkster police cruiser was involved in a fatal crash Friday.

A mother and her son were killed in the crash, according to police. Family said the mother had just left the nearby Happy's Pizza restaurant where her daughter worked.

Family identified the mother as 45-year-old Oweeta Wilkins and the boy as Aaron, 10.

Aaron (left) and Oweeta Wilkins (right). (Photo provided by family)

Police said preliminary investigation indicated that the officer was traveling west on Cherry Hill Road when the collision occurred.

Michigan State Police said Wilkins made a left turn in front of the police vehicle. Police said investigators will review the dash cam video, black box and are awaiting autopsy results.

The Inkster police officer was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

