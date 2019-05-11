Mother, 3 children carjacked at gunpoint by man Detroit police consider armed and dangerous

A photo featuring the man wanted in connection to a carjacking on the city's west side that happened Friday.

DETROIT - Police are searching for the man who carjacked a mother and her three children on the city's west side Friday.

The 28-year-old mother was inside of her vehicle with the children on Friday at around 11 p.m. in the 19500 block of Plymouth. That is when the unknown armed carjacker approached and ordered them to get out of the vehicle.

The mother obeyed the carjacker who then fled east on Plymouth Road in her car. The vehicle was later recovered in the area of Joy Road and Oakman Boulevard.

If you recognize the man pictured above, call police at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

