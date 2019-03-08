Mother, 5-year-old boy with brain cancer, face eviction from Detroit home

DETROIT - A woman and her 5-year-old son, who is battling brain cancer, are facing eviction from their Detroit home.

Lauren Baldwin and her son, James, have three weeks to move out of the home that she has owned for 10 years.

"I don't want to be in this situation with my son," she said. "I really want to just have somewhere for us to live. That's all I really want."

Baldwin said her son has gone through six surgeries to remove tumors and two rounds of chemotherapy. She hasn't been working, so she can care for James.

"My son is really sick right now and this is something that I just cannot afford to be in," Baldwin.

Doctors have run out of solutions to cure James' stage 4 cancer.

"As of right now, they're basically just telling us there's nothing they can do for us. The prognosis has not changed," Baldwin said.

Baldwin owed $8,000 in taxes when she lost her home. She got behind on the taxes because of medical bills. Her home was purchased by an out-of-state company.

She would have to pay $17,000 to the company to not be evicted from the home.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family.

