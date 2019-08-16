Mother gets 6 boys out of burning SUV on I-96 while on way to Twelve Oaks Mall

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A mother with six boys in her vehicle on their way to Twelve Oaks Mall to go back-to-school shopping relied on her motherly instincts when the SUV burst into flames on I-96.

She managed to get the SUV out of the way of traffic and all six boys to safety.

Fayrouz Bazzi had her two sons and four of their friends in the SUV when it happened.

"As soon as I stop, I say, 'Go, go, go,' and I'm counting how many kids are leaving," Bazzi said.

Farmington Hills Police and Fire got the fire out and the firefighters gave Bazzi and the boys a ride back to the fire station.

Burning SUV on I-96. (WDIV)

