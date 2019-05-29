Mother of five killed by hit-and-run driver while trying to cross street in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. - Inkster police are still trying to determine who ran over and killed Sabrina Duff, a mother of five.

Duff was trying to cross Inkster Road just before midnight Friday to get to a store when she was struck by a vehicle, police said.

The driver left the scene. Police are still searching for the person responsible.

Gaynor Villenueve said she was like a mother to Duff for the past 15 years.

"It's just memories," Villenueve said.

She said Inkster police knocked on her door early Saturday morning in Sumpter Township.

"I asked them, 'How did you contact me?'" Villenueve said. "They said that I was listed in her phone as her mom, because I've been her mom for about the last 15 years."

Police said they want to find the driver who struck Duff and left the scene. They said it might have been accidental or intentional.

Authorities are searching for a man Duff recently met.

She leaves behind five children -- Debroah, 23; Brianna, 21; Stephen, 21; Mateo, 13; and Vanessa, 6.

Click here to visit the Facebook fundraiser to donate to Duff's memorial service.

Duff's daughter provided the pictures below.

Two of Sabrina Duff's children (WDIV)

Sabrina Duff with her daughter (WDIV)

Sabrina Duff's daughter (WDIV)

Sabrina Duff's daughter (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.