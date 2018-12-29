Mother, son found dead inside White Lake Township home

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A mother and son both were found dead inside their Oakland County home.

The discovery was made in a White Lake Township community, and neighbors have a lot of questions because the cause of deaths has yet to be determined.

"Last night, I seen two White Lake squad cars roll up," a neighbor said.

Police were at the home on Laurent Street doing a welfare check when they found the mother and son unresponsive. The mother is in her 50s and the son is in his 20s.

Police searched the home and determined nothing was missing from it. They also said there were no signs of trauma to the mother and the son.

"That's, like, kinda scary because it happened right down the street from my house and no one knew what was going on," a neighbor said.

Police are waiting for autopsy results to determine the cause of the deaths.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.