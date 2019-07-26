Mother warns others of I-75 dangers after near-fatal collision in Troy

TROY, Mich. - Shannon Lazovski is still shaking a week after her violent collision on I-75 in Troy.

Her white Mercedes was crushed between multiple cars and a semi truck.

Lazovski, a mother of two, said she can't stop thinking about how close she was to being killed.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-75 between Rochester and Big Beaver roads. There were no emergency lanes through the construction zone and the car in front of her swerved, revealing a disabled car in the left lane. With a semi truck in the right lane, there was nowhere for Lazovski to go.

"You slam on the brakes and hope for the best," Lazovski said. "And we all hit the broken down car together. It was a four-car pileup."

She now is warning others about the dangers of the construction zone on I-75. Michigan State Police and the Michigan Department of Transportation agree there's little room for error in the construction zone.

To avoid a similar collision, follow these tips:

Don't closely follow the vehicles in front of you.

Call 911 if you break down to get help.

Get off the freeway as quickly as possible.

Drive slowly through construction zones.

Don't travel in the left lane. Use it only for passing.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.