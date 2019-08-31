Motive behind stabbing in Detroit that critically injured man unknown

The stabber was taken into custody and to the Detroit Detention Center for processing. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Friday morning and left a man in critical condition.

The stabbing took place in the 12000 block of Birwood Street in Detroit at 3:58 a.m. Friday.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, suffered a critical stab wound and was taken to a hospital after the incident, police say.

According to police, the victim was stabbed by a 17-year-old man. As of now police are uncertain about the exact motive of the stabbing.

The stabber was taken into custody and to the Detroit Detention Center for processing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 800-SPEAK-UP.

