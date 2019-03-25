Motorcyclist beats driver who made him crash in Pontiac, police say

PONTIAC, Mich. - A motorcyclist was arrested for beating a driver who caused him to crash his motorcycle in Pontiac, police said.

Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office were called to the intersection of Cesar Chavez and Orlando Avenue for a report of a fight between two men.

Deputies said they found a 21-year-old Pontiac man had been severely beaten with trauma to his head and face.

Motorcycle crash

A witness told police she was driving by and saw the victim fighting with a 29-year-old Pontiac man and called 911.

The victim told police he had been having trouble with the manual transmission of his vehicle and tried to pull out onto Cesar Chavez from Orlando Avenue. He told police his vehicle was rolling up and down on Orlando Avenue.

Police said the victim saw the 29-year-old man on a motorcycle heading north on Cesar Chavez, and as the motorcycle approached, the man laid it down and slid along the roadway.

The 21-year-old man told police he got out of his car to check on the motorcyclist and helped him move the motorcycle from the road.

Police said when the 21-year-old started to walk back to his vehicle, the other man said he needed to pay for the damage to his motorcycle. There was an argument on the side of the road that turned into a physical altercation, according to authorities.

Physical fight

The motorcyclist punched the driver in the face and head, police said. The 21-year-old couldn't defend himself and became disoriented, according to officials.

The witness who called 911 told police the motorcyclist then placed the driver back inside his car, but officers arrived before he could leave the scene.

Deputies rendered aid to the 1-year-old man until paramedics arrived to treat him. He was taken to McLaren-Oakland Hospital for more treatment.

Officials said he is stable with fractures to his face and is scheduled for surgery.

Motorcyclist arrested

Authorities said the motorcyclist was taken into custody without incident.

He is being held at the Oakland County Jail pending charges, police said.

Investigators said the motorcycle didn't collide with the victim's vehicle, but it was damaged when it was laid down on the roadway.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the details of the crash.

