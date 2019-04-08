Motorcyclist dies after flying turkey strikes him in chest, causing crash in Oakland County

An Oakland County man was killed in a motorcycle crash, police said. (WDIV)

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A motorcyclist died Saturday after he was struck by a flying turkey and crashed into a guard rail post in Oakland Township, police said.

The 70-year-old Oxford Township man was riding his 2005 Triumph motorcycle west on Stoney Creek Road near North Rochester Road around 12:45 p.m. when several turkeys started to cross Stoney Creek Road in front of him, according to authorities.

One of the turkeys took flight and struck the man in his chest, causing him to lose control of the motorcycle and crash into the guard rail post, officials said.

When the motorcycle hit the post, the man's left leg was severed below the knee, according to authorities.

Paramedics stabilized the man, and firefighters took him to McLaren-Oakland Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said he was wearing a helmet and other protective gear at the time of the crash. Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor, police said.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.