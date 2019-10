A motorcyclist died Oct. 1, 2019 in a crash in Lodi Township. (WDIV)

LODI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 75-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday when he crashed in Lodi Township.

Officials said Charles Arquette, of Carleton, was riding north on Ann Arbor-Saline Road at Textile Road when he crashed about 12:05 p.m.

Authorities said Arquette was the only person involved in the crash. He was not wearing a helmet.

The crash is under investigation.

