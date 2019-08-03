Motorcyclist transported to hospital after crash in Canton for non-life-threatening injuries

CANTON, Mich. - A motorcycle driver was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Canton on Friday afternoon.

Police said the 34-year-old Ypsilanti resident was driving a 2017 Triumph motorcycle, going southbound on Lilley Road when he collided with a 2019 Buick driven by a 51-year-old Westland resident who was turning westbound onto Princess Drive.

The Ypsilanti resident was transported to St. Mary's Hospital in Livonia. Police did not release the status of the driver of the Buick. The crash happened before 3:15 p.m.

The Canton Police Department's Accident Investigation Team were called in to investigate. The investigation is ongoing.

Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.