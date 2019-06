DETROIT - Contemporary Motown artist Ne-Yo will join the Temptations, Martha Reeves and others from the label's classic era during a concert marking the 60th anniversary of the recording company.

The Motown Museum has set Sept. 22 for Hitsville Honors: Celebrating Berry Gordy & 60 Years of Motown at Detroit's Orchestra Hall.

The concert is part of a three-day celebration dubbed Motown 60 Weekend.

