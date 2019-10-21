MSP: Convicted felon found with stolen gun after 4 men pulled over with alcohol in car in Detroit

DETROIT - A convicted felon was caught with a stolen gun after state police pulled over a car of four men with open containers of alcohol in Detroit, officials said.

Troopers stopped the vehicle Friday for a traffic violation in Detroit, according to authorities.

Four men were inside the vehicle, and troopers found open containers of alcohol, MSP officials said.

As troopers were talking to the men, one revealed he had a gun but didn't own a concealed pistol license, police said.

The firearm was seized and police learned it had been reported stolen, according to authorities.

The man in possession of the gun was a convicted felon, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon, receiving and concealing stolen property and felon in possession.

