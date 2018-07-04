MSP: Man rescued after nearly drowning at Camp Dearborn in Milford

MILFORD, Mich. - A 55-year-old man was rescued Wednesday after nearly drowning at Camp Dearborn in Milford, police said.

Michigan State Police troopers arrived at the scene about 1:15 p.m. Luz Sierra ran over to help the victim after a beachgoer pulled him from the water.

"It was my first time seeing something like that, but in that moment all you're thinking about is helping the other person and you don't think about anything else but his life," Sierra said.

Several people attempted to perform CPR on the victim.

Police said an AED machine was used on the man. When he was transported to a hospital, he had a weak pulse but was breathing. He is stable, police said.

