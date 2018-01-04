MSP partnering with clergy members to provide 'calming influence' at critical incident scenes

The Michigan State Police are creating a partnership with clergy members who would respond to critical incident scenes in Oakland and Macomb counties.

The Community Action United Team In Our Neighborhood, or C.A.U.T.I.O.N., members would help create a flow of information. MSP said that the program is designed to foster trust and improve public safety.

Clergy members will serve as liaisons between law enforcement officers and the community, and will provide "a calming influence at the scene."

C.A.U.T.I.O.N. members will receive a 24/7 contact number that can be used to provide information that could help reduce civil unrest and retaliatory actions, MSP said.

Clergy will also receive training on various topics, including ministering in a pluralistic environment, incident response and diffusing, spiritual resiliency and avoiding compassion fatigue.

Clergy interested in participating in the program can contact Community Service Trooper Antonio Richardson at 248-217-1581 or RichardsonA12@michigan.gov.

