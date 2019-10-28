MSU board member resigns, ex-president to stand trial for lying to investigators

LANSING, Mich. - Several months after a marathon hearing ended, a judge says there is enough evidence to send Lou Anna Simon to trial.

The former Michigan State University president is charged with lying to investigators in the Larry Nassar case.

But that's not the only big news out of Michigan State University Monday night.

Nancy Schlichting, a member of the board of trustees, resigned over the weekend. The letter she sent to the governor minces no words.

Shclihting was the CEO of the Henry Ford Health System before she was appointed to the board of trustees by then Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder to fill George Perles' spot. She said she joined the board for a complete investigation into what happened with Nassar.

In a letter to Whitmer, she said she's resigning because, "during the last year, though, it has become very clear to me that my commitment to have an independent review of the Nassar situation, and to waive privilege so the truth can come out, is not shared by the MSU board chair, legacy board members, and some newer trustees."

Schlighting's resignation and going public with her frustration with the university not proceeding with a Nassar investigation came on the day a judge said there is probable cause to believe Simon lied to police in an interview last year about when she knew about the allegations against Nassar.

