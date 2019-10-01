Multiple baseball mitts stolen from Dick's Sporting Goods store in Livonia, police say

A person of interest in the theft of multiple baseball mitts from Dick's Sporting Goods in Livonia. (WDIV)

LIVONIA, Mich. - Livonia police are searching for a person of interest in connection with the theft of baseball mitts from a Dick's Sporting Goods store.

The theft happened at the Dick's Sporting Goods at 13501 Middlebelt Road, according to authorities. It's unclear when the theft took place.

Officials said multiple baseball mitts were stolen.

The man in the photos above is considered a person of interest in the case, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Livonia police at 734-466-2338. Callers can remain anonymous.

