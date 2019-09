DETROIT - A crash that happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Gratiot and Seymour injured a paramedic and emergency medical technician, police say.

The crash involved an EMS vehicle and another car. Two people in the second car also went to a hospital.

As of now, there is no word on what led to the crash. Police are still investigating.

