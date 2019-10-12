Multiple people hospitalized after shooting at Last Call Bar in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Multiple people were shot at an Eastpointe bar in the area of 10 mile and Hayes roads Saturday morning, police say.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at Last Call Bar. According to police, the victims were hospitalized after the shooting.

Those who were shot are in serious condition. Authorities are working to gather more information on potential suspects and a possible motive behind the crime.

